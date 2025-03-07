Al Ismaelia for Real Estate Investment, which spearheads the Downtown Cairo revitalisation initiative, has announced an investment of 300 million Egyptian pounds ($6 million) in 2025 to further develop its portfolio of historic properties, serviced apartments, commercial units, and cultural venues.

The company continues to focus on adaptive reuse, repurposing heritage buildings into cultural, commercial, and residential hubs.

Recent projects include Mazeej Balad, a boutique hotel designed by Malak Orfy, which merges Egyptian heritage with contemporary design, and downtowncairo.com, a new digital platform providing historical insights, cultural archives, and tourism guides, according to a press statement issued on Thursday.

“By integrating world-class hospitality, digital accessibility, and dynamic urban spaces, we are ensuring that Downtown, the heart of Cairo, continues to evolve as a dynamic and accessible destination while staying true to its identity,” said Chairman Karim Shafei.

He added that the company is exploring capital-raising opportunities to further “expand its vision.”

Expanding on its hospitality sector strategy, Al Ismaelia plans to introduce two additional boutique hotels by the end of 2026 and redevelop 15,000 square metres (sqm) of downtown properties into a mix of hospitality, retail, and office spaces. It is also looking to attract creative industries and SMEs, as seen in Consoleya, its co-working and business hub.

The company currently manages 26 historic properties spanning 85,000 sqm.

(1 US Dollar = 50.69 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.