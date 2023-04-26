Ras Al Khaimah-based developer Al Hamra announced on Wednesday that the infrastructure works contract for its one billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) Falcon Island luxury development was awarded to ENERVO Contracting & General Maintenance.



The main construction will start upon completion of infrastructure works, which started in March, the developer said in a statement.



The contract value or completion timeline for enabling works was not given.



Earlier in an interview with Zawya Projects, Al Hamra Group CEO Benoy Kurien said the enabling works for the project were initiated in September 2022.

He stated ground-breaking for North Island was completed ahead of schedule, with work on South Island progressing well.



“The launch of Falcon Island is part of our strategic five-year roadmap, from 2023 to 2027, to drive sustained growth through mega-development projects that further underscore Ras Al Khaimah’s credentials as a preferred destination for living, holidaying, and doing business,” the CEO said.



Located in the heart of the company’s flagship, fully integrated residential community, Al Hamra Village, Falcon Island by Al Hamra located is located on twin islands separated by a canal.

