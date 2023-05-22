Africa Data Centres (ADC), a network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities, will shortly start construction of West Africa's largest data centre on its newly acquired land in the central business district of Accra, Ghana.

The new facility will initially have a capacity of 10 megawatts (MW), which can expand to 30MW depending on demand, ADC said in a statement.

The facility will be built within the Ghana Trade Fair Redevelopment Project scheme at La in Accra. The first phase is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The move is part of ADC’s continental expansion plans spanning 10 of Africa’s major economic hubs, including South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Angola.

The expansion, partly funded by the US International Development Finance Corporation, is an initiative to accelerate private sector-led digital infrastructure and services in Africa.

“Our new data centre in Ghana is a significant step towards Africa Data Centres’ goal of narrowing the digital divide in the West Africa region,” said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of ADC.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)