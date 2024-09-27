Abu Dhabi Ports Company (AD Ports) has issued a request for Expression of Interest for the development of marine and landside infrastructure at Delma Port, Jabal Dhanna Ferry Terminal, and Al Sila Port.

The project completion is expected within 18 months from the award date.

The Expression of Interest (EOI) invite was issued in August 2024. The timelines include Invitation to Tender (IIT) scheduled for October 2024 followed by bid submission by November 2024 and contract award by December 2024.

AD Ports may opt to tender the project as a single package or divide it into multiple packages, according to the EOI invite.

Delma Island

Located on the eastern side of Delma Island, near the island’s airport, Delma Port will undergo significant upgrades, including the construction of new berthing and mooring dolphins, modification of the Ro-Ro ramp, and improvements to both marine and landside infrastructure. Key works include dredging and reclamation, a new 175-metre sheet pile quay wall, a floating pontoon system, and the development of a boat repair facility, along with necessary utility connections and security enhancements.

Jabal Dhanna Ferry Terminal

The Jabal Dhanna Ferry Terminal will see the construction of new berthing and mooring dolphins and the modification of the Ro-Ro ramp to accommodate ferry operations. The scope includes ensuring the terminal remains operational during construction while improving the infrastructure for safe passenger and vehicle transfers in all tidal conditions. The execution of the construction works shall be planned to ensure that existing Ro-Ro operations remain operational throughout the construction.

Al Sila Port

At Al Sila Port, the largest public marina in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the development will focus on dredging, revetment works, and the construction of a boat repair facility. The project will also feature the addition of a 300-square-metre restaurant, interlock paving for walkways, landscaping, and public amenities such as picnic benches and trash bins. Enhanced security systems, utility connections, and road marking/signage will also be implemented.

