Saudi Arabia - Spanish infrastructure major Acciona will be showcasing its expertise in sustainable infrastructure solutions and in creating unique cultural experiences at the Big 5 Saudi being held in capital Riyadh.

The leading construction exhibition for the kingdom, Big 5 Saudi will see 400 companies from more than 30 countries showcasing their innovative products in Riyadh untill March 31.

During the event, Acciona will be hosting two keynote conferences that will put spotlight on sustainable solutions for cities, and harnessing technology to create vibrant cultural spaces and experiences.

Ahmed Sayed, Middle East Business Development Director for Acciona’s construction business, will address a panel session on “Driving impact through sustainable development and environmental leadership in Saudi Arabia's built environment”.

He will also focus on low-carbon, climate-friendly solutions for Saudi Arabia’s construction sector.

Daniel Orti, the head of Acciona Cultural Engineering in the Middle East, will participate in the Market Outlook talks on shaping the cultural scene in Saudi Arabia.

Orti, an industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience in EPC projects, will focus on building cultural foundations based on historical heritage in his talks.

He will also give tips on how to enhance storytelling through exhibits, museums and other cultural vehicles; and engaging communities through cultural projects.

Acciona, a global infrastructure, water and renewable energy group with a history of more than 100 years on the five continents, develops sustainable and resilient solutions to allow societies to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The group sees itself as the first company in a new business sector focused on climate solutions. To do so, it draws builds and operates infrastructure that are needed to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals.

In the cultural sector, Acciona Cultural Engineering (ACE) are experts in harnessing technology to create modern, interactive cultural experiences at museums, art centres and major cultural heritage sites.

Many of the cultural and branding projects undertaken by ACE apply the concept of cultural engineering, which is based on visual and sensory technology, said the statement from the company.

Acciona uses this element to create unique, memorable and immersive experiences about the history and cultural heritage of a particular place. Sustainable projects and solutions in museums and art centers support local development in the regions where the company operates.

A leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, Acciona is involved in key sectors such as renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures. It has been carbon neutral since 2016.

