JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty revealed that the demolishing of buildings and removal of the rubble would be completed in all the targeted neighborhoods in the Jeddah governorate by the previously announced deadline of Nov. 17, 2022.



The razing of 20 slums and random neighborhoods has already been completed before the beginning of Ramadan while the procedures for the demolition of the remaining 12 slums and random districts in the governorate have started after the end of the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.



According to the mayoralty, around 20 districts will be developed without demolishing them. These include Briman, Al-Ajwad, Al-Khumrah, Al-Sarwat, Al-Wadi, Al-Dahiya, Al-Quzwain, Al-Fadilah, Al-Qurainiyah, Kilo 14, Kilo 15, Kilo 16, Kilo 18, Kilo 23, North District 18, Hawarina, Mahamid, Faw, and Hudhaifat.



The mayoralty served notices to the residents of Al-Rawabi neighborhood that the utility services will be disconnected on June 4, and the razing work will begin on June 11 and end on June 25. The process of removing the rubble on an area covering 2,021341 square meters of Al-Rawabi neighborhood will finish by Sept. 25.



The mayoralty will start serving notices to the residents of Al-Muntazahat neighborhood on June 11, while the disconnection of services will start on June 18, whereas removal of buildings will begin on June 25.



The residents of Quwaizah neighborhood will be notified about the eviction on June 25; the disconnection of services on July 2, and the start of removal on July 9.



Notices of eviction will be served to the residents Al-Adl and Al-Fadl neighborhoods on July 16 while utility services will be disconnected on July 23, and demolition work will begin on July 30.



Umm Al-Salam and Kilo 14 North neighborhoods will also be served notices to evict on July 30, and utility services for them will be disconnected on Aug. 6, and removal work will begin on Aug. 13.



The mayoralty reiterated that it is going ahead in accordance with the previously announced schedule and there won’t be any change in the timeline of the demolition of the slums and random districts in the Jeddah governorate.



The Committee for the Undeveloped Districts in the Jeddah Governorate has begun resumption of the work of removing 12 neighborhoods after the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr holidays.



Before the start of the month of Ramadan, the committee had finished razing 20 slums and random neighborhoods, and then announced a halt to the demolition work until the end of the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.



The mayoralty has reiterated its commitment to the details of the time-bound implementation plan for the demolition of the slums and random districts in the governorate on the specified dates for the remaining 12-targeted neighborhoods.



The mayoralty aims to remove 26 neighborhoods with a total area of 18.5 million square meters, in addition to the slums located within the plots of land of the King Abdulaziz Endowment for Al-Ain Al-Aziziyah, in eight neighborhoods with a total area of 13.9 million square meters.



These neighborhoods come within the first phase of the Jeddah Redevelopment Plan, which includes 32 slums and random districts; 20 of them have been removed, and the work of notifications and disconnection of utility services is being completed to reach the stage of complete removal of the remaining 12 slums.

