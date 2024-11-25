Twenty firms have submitted financial bids for the tender issued by Oman's Ministry of Health to provide design services for a new 750-bed tertiary care hospital in Sultan Haitham City (SHC).

At the close of the sale on 10 October 2024, a total of 38 local and international consultancy firms had purchased the documents for the tender ‘Complete Design Works / Services for Seeb Tertiary Hospital in Sultan Haitham City’

The bid submission deadline was extended from 6 November 2024 to 24 November 2024, 10:00 AM whereas bid opening was rescheduled from 6 November 2024 to 24 November 2024, 10:15 AM.

The highest bid received was 11,338,631.85 Omani rials ($30 million) while the lowest was OMR 246,015 (639,026).

The bidders and the bid amounts are as follows:

1 Surbana Consultants Pte Ltd Dubai Branch OMR 4,480,000

2 AZD Engineering Consultancy OMR 2,856,000

3 National Engineering Services Pakistan and Partners OMR 246,015

4 Dar Al-Nabhan NIN Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,286,775

5 Tusker Engineering Consultancy OMR 1,584,493.308

6 Arabtech Jardaneh International OMR 1,635,615

7 Al Sari Consulting and Investment OMR 1,491,000

8 Daan Shaaban Office OMR 11,195,450

9 Design Group Engineering Consultants OMR 1,698,900

10 Engineering Innovation Design and Consulting OMR 1,433,250

11 Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers OMR 3,930,000

12 F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy Alternate1 OMR 9,144,131.830

12 F M Middle East Engineering Consultancy OMR 11,338,631.850

13 Al Manarah Engineering Consultancy OMR 2,341,000

14 Dar Gulf Consultant for Engineering Consultancy OMR 2,800,000

15 National Engineering Office OMR 887,355

16 Binaa Consultancy OMR 1,744,594.330

17 Khatib and Alami and Partners Consulting

Architects & Engineers and Services OMR 3,073,350

18 Dar Al Handasah OMR 4,232,550

19 Tractebel Engineering Consultancy OMR 3,481,222.500

20 Renardet SA and Partners Consulting Engineers OMR 5,681,824.103

SHC, which covers an area of approximately 15 million square metres (sqm), has allocated an area of one million sqm for healthcare projects. The master plan has been developed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

