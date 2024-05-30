BEIJING, 30th May, 2024 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China met today in Beijing to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to enhance cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The discussions took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where His Highness – who is on a two-day state visit to China – and the accompanying delegation were welcomed earlier by President Xi, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and their developments in various fields.

During the talks, both sides affirmed that this year’s 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China is an opportunity to celebrate the significant progress made over the past four decades in areas including economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.

His Highness and President Xi expressed their commitment to pursuing efforts aimed at further strengthening these ties in the coming years.

The two leaders also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest. They emphasised the importance of working to strengthen the foundations of global peace and stability and resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means. Both underscored the significance of international collaboration in addressing common global challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Xi reviewed developments in the Middle East, stressing the importance of working towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the protection of civilians, and providing adequate, safe, and sustainable humanitarian aid. They highlighted the need to prevent any regional expansion of the conflict and to pursue a lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution. They also affirmed their support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving calm in the region and avoiding further tension and conflict.

During the talks, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his pleasure to be visiting the People's Republic of China and thanked President Xi for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying UAE delegation. His Highness affirmed his confidence that the visit and the accompanying bilateral discussions would provide a further boost to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The UAE President noted that although diplomatic relations between the UAE and China were formally established in 1984, their ties date back to the early days of the UAE's formation, with China recognising the country just days after its establishment.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also fondly recalled the state visit to China in 1990 of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which helped to reinforce the strong foundations of the countries’ bilateral relationship.

He noted that President Xi Jinping's visit to the UAE in 2018 marked a further historic milestone in the longstanding relationship, culminating in the declaration of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

His Highness added that ties between the UAE and China have made significant strides in recent years, particularly in the fields of the economy, energy, industry, investment, and culture. He noted that China is the UAE's top global trading partner, and there are joint efforts to double the volume of trade between the two countries in the coming years. The UAE has also been a strategic partner in the Belt and Road Initiative since its inception.

His Highness noted that the UAE serves as an important trade gateway to the Arabian Gulf, Middle East and wider region, offering numerous opportunities for Chinese companies to operate, explore new markets, and expand their economic and trade relations with other parts of the world.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China later hosted a banquet in honour of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying UAE delegation.

The discussions and the banquet were attended by the UAE delegation along with several Chinese ministers and senior officials.