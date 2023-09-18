Turkey expects to close discussions with China on constructing the country’s third nuclear power plant within the next few months, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Negotiations with China to build the plant in Kırklareli province in the Thrace region had been ongoing for an extended period, Daily Sabah newspaper said, citing the minister.

“We have been in talks with a Chinese company for a very long time. We are quite close,” he added.

The move is part of Ankara’s plan to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2053 to become a carbon-neutral economy.

Akkuyu nuclear power plant — Turkey’s first nuclear power plant built by Russian state-owned Rosatom - is expected to begin operations soon.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

