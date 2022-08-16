The Philippines has resumed its transportation development talks with China and is now also looking into pursuing maritime cooperation projects.

The Department of Transportation on Sunday said Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista met with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian at the Chinese Embassy in Makati last week, where they 'agreed to restart negotiations for major transport projects.'

This includes the major China-funded railway projects previously reported terminated, including the Philippine National Railway South Long Haul Project or the PNR Bicol, the Subic-Clark Railway Project, and the Mindanao Railway.

