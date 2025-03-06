Shinas: Shinas Port in South Al Batinah Governorate, one of the strategic ports in the Sultanate of Oman has seen remarkable growth in 2024.

Statisfics showed an increase in the movement of vessels, goods and livestock, which indicates the vital role of the port in supporting the national economy and enhancement of regional and international trade.

Khater bin Ali Al Maamari, Executive Director of Shinas Port said that the number of ships handled by the port handled 707 ships last year, registering an increase of 41% compared to 2023.

He further said that the port handled over 100,000 tonnes of goods valued at over OMR11.5 million, which included both import and export of goods.

He revealed that the port received imports of 91,343 tonnes of goods which included building materials at 21,665.98 tonnes, food items (4,083. 07 tonnes), general goods (4,273.68 tonnes).

Ali Al Maamari further said that livestocks and camels (15,815 tonnes) weighing 469 tonnes.

Regarding the export side, he further said that the port saw the shipment of 11,676.12 of goods.

This included building materials at 461 tonnes, food items at 33 tonnes and 8, 643 tonnes of general goods. The exports of cattle and camels was 2, 133 tonnes.

This exceptional performance reflects the development in the infrastructure and the services offered by the port, he further added.

