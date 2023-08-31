China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced on Thursday the completion of Sinopec Xinjiang Kuqa Green Hydrogen Pilot Project, China's largest photovoltaic green hydrogen production project with capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes at full capacity.

The green hydrogen, produced from electrolysis of water, would be supplied to Sinopec Tahe Petrochemical to replace the existing natural gas and fossil energy used in hydrogen production, the company said in a press statement.

The project also includes spherical hydrogen storage tank with a capacity of 210,000 standard cubic metres, and hydrogen transmission pipelines with a capacity of 28,000 standard cubic metres per hour.

Sinopec's green hydrogen project in Ordos, which will produce 30,000 tonnes annually, started construction in February 2023, while its Ulanqab project is in the planning stage, the statement said.

The company is also setting up more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations, the largest such network in the world.

