State-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has completed hoisting all fans in Area 1A of the Ca Mau 1 wind power project in Ca Mau, the southernmost province of Vietnam.

The largest offshore wind power project in southeast Asia, with a total installed capacity of 350 megawatts (MW), is divided into four wind farms: A, B, C, and D

The project, when complete, will add 1.1 billion KWH of new power generation annually, saving about 450,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing about 880,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, PowerChina said in a statement.

It said the company has also participated in constructing the 171MW offshore wind power project in Soc Trang and Bac Lieu and the 310MW offshore wind power project in Binh Dai in Vietnam.

In July 2022, the company signed a new contract on the wind farm project in Kai long-Ca Mau Tourism Zone in Vietnam.

In November 2022, the company had announced that it is implementing 59 projects in thirteen Middle East and North African countries under the Belt and Road Initiative.

