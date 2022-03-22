ISLAMABAD, March 21 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan and China have signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding that will further facilitate bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Speaking at a joint Press Stakeout here in Islamabad along with his Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi, Qureshi said that we had a good overview of our commercial, bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

He said we also signed a number of Memorandums of Understanding that will further facilitate bilateral cooperation in different fields.

He said Beijing has expressed the desire to promote Pakistani exports to China by allowing import of more Pakistani rice and improving the balance of trade between the two countries and supporting Pakistani agriculture.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the two sides agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the OIC Session of Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said we concluded a comprehensive review of our bilateral relations, the regional challenges and the evolving situation in Ukraine.

The Pakistani Minister said we discussed the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan and the Chinese Foreign Minister is of the view that we can revisit it because of the changed environment within Afghanistan, which would support regional integrity and prosperity.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister thanked China for its unflinching support in the Financial Action Task Force.

He said Pakistan is appreciative of China's consistent support to see Islamabad out of the grey list.

Talking about the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said there is once again an opportunity for initiating the trilateral process between China-Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said he would soon be visiting China on the invitation of his Chinese Counterpart to participate in the meeting of immediate neighbors of Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said it is the first time that a Chinese Foreign Minister is going to participate in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which reflects special relationships between Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan is appreciative of the fact that China is desirous of collaborating with the OIC and developing a better understanding with the Islamic countries. (end) sbk.mb

