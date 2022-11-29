ArabFinance: More than 140 Chinese companies operate in Egypt in industrial, building, and services projects, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated on the sidelines of launching the Egyptian-Chinese Businessmen Association, according to an official statement on November 28th.

55% of Chinese companies in Egypt specialize in the industrial sectors, while 20% and 12% operate in the building and services sectors, respectively, Maait noted.

He revealed that Egypt and China focused on cooperation in strategic industries, including artificial intelligence, space technology, and e-commerce.

In 2017, Chinese investments in the Arab world reached $28.5 billion, creating over 24,000 jobs, Maait added.