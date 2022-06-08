Muscat – Oman’s exports increased by 33.7 per cent to RO20.1bn in 2021, according to the annual report of Oman’s Directorate General of Customs.

Total merchandise imports reached RO13.7bn compared to RO12.99bn in 2020, an increase of 5.47 per cent.

The biggest destination for the sultanate’s products was China, followed by India and the UAE.

As more trading partners of the sultanate recorded economic recovery last year, the robust growth in Omani exports was led by strong demand from China, India, UAE and other countries.

‘The total Omani exports to China was RO7.45bn. Exports to India reached RO1.89bn and RO1.6bn to the UAE in the year ended December 31, 2021.’

The report affirmed that the volume of trade exchange of the sultanate increased by 20.7 per cent to RO33.8bn in 2021, compared to RO28bn in 2020.

The report indicated that the volume of trade surplus reached RO6.39 in 2021 compared to RO2.04bn in 2020. ‘The increase was due to increase in oil exports,’ the report added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

