NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part in the joint ministerial meeting between GCC foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart and state advisor Wang Yi.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 79th session in New York late Friday, the two sides discussed strategic partnership and cooperation in different fields.

They also discussed regional and international topics of mutual concern and the current developments in the region.

