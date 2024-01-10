Iraq has asked a Chinese company to bid for a project to build a second container facility at its Faw Port under construction in the Southern part of the OPEC nation.

A delegation from the Public Company for Ports in Iraq, a subsidiary of the Transport Ministry, made the request to China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) during talks at its headquarters in Shanghai.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Iraqi News Agency quoted the manager of the Ports Company Farhan Al-Fartousi as saying he presented the project to build another onshore container facility at the Faw Port, one of the world’s largest container terminals.

“We presented the project to CCCC Third Harbour Engineering Co, which is a subsidiary of CCCC,” Fartoursi said without elaborating on the Chinese firm’s response.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

