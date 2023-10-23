VILNIUS - Estonia has contacted Chinese authorities in the investigation into the cause of how two Baltic Sea telecom cables were severed, the Estonian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Estonia has been in contact with Chinese authorities to encourage cooperation concerning the investigation", a ministry spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

He added that Estonia wanted to encourage "any cooperation necessary for the investigation".

