Namibia state-owned NamPower and CERIM Luderitz Energy, a joint venture between Energy China and locally-owned Riminii Investments, have signed power purchase and development agreements for a 50-megawatts (MW) wind power plant in Luderitz, southwestern Namibia.

The proposed wind power plant will be built for 1.4 billion Namibian dollars ($96.4 million) and is expected to be ready within 27 months.

The commercial operation is expected by July 2025, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported, citing NamPower’s statement.

CERIM Luderitz Energy will be responsible for the complete development of the power plant, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance.

On the other hand, NamPower will be the exclusive offtaker of electricity generated from the plant through a power purchase agreement term of 25 years.

