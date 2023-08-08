Beijing – China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) stated that it cares about developing all Egypt’s areas and to keep cooperation and coordination with Egypt due to long relations between Egypt and China.

During a meeting with Egyptian journalists in CSCEC headquarter in Beijing, the company said that it has enjoyed a strong friendship with Egypt for a long time for more than 20 years of cooperation.

The company added that this cooperation stems from the strong relations between Cairo and Beijing, not only in the field of construction but in all other infrastructure fields.

CSCEC has a responsibility to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in the future going beyond the development of the Central Business District at New Administrative Capital and its Iconic Tower and New Alamein skyscrapers. In addition, the company announced that it continues to help coordinate the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and Egypt’s Vision 2023 to achieve a steady path to renaissance and achieve goals with the Egyptian people.

The company said: “We are very interested in the great development that Egypt is witnessing, especially in recent times.”

