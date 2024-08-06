CHONGQING, China, 6th August, 2024 (WAM) -- Over the past five years, China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has expanded its reach to 523 ports in 124 countries and regions, Xinhua News Agency reported.

With its operational hub based in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, this trade corridor connects global ports via railways, sea routes and highways through southern Chinese provincial regions such as Guangxi and Yunnan.

According to the data released on Monday by the coordination centre for logistics and operation of the Corridor, more than 30,000 China-Europe freight trains have operated via the trade corridor.

From 2019 to 2023, the annual freight volume through the trade corridor from Chongqing increased by 50 percent, 45 percent, 54 percent, 32 percent and 21 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Over the past five years, the variety of goods transported through the trade corridor has expanded from over 80 types to more than 1,150 types, covering a wide range of categories, including electronic products, vehicles and components, machinery, small household appliances and food. The trade corridor has now achieved a near balance between inbound and outbound shipments.

The corridor not only promotes the opening up and development of western China but also creates new opportunities for the Belt and Road Initiative participating countries.