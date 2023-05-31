Arab Finance: Egypt is eying cooperation with Chinese Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI), a hydropower development and operation firm, to invest in the country in the fields of electricity and renewables, Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy stated on May 30th.

The two sides probed cooperation in the areas of renewables, green hydrogen, localization of industries, pumping, storing, and floating solar energy plants.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).