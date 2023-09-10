BEIJING - China and Europe should unite and provide stability admist global uncertainties, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday in India.

Li told European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi that he hopes the EU can provide a non-discriminatory environment for Chinese firms to operate in Europe.

In a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday after the meeting, Li also said that China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with EU in clean energy and green finance.

