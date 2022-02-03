Zoho achieves unprecedented growth for Workplace, its collaboration and communication platform, amidst the ongoing migration from Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 due to price increases

Dubai : Zoho, a global technology company offering the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, today announced that its enterprise collaboration and communications platform, Workplace, now serves more than 16 million users globally.

Zoho's Workplace platform experienced a 120% increase in migrations from Google-hosted domains as businesses started shifting to Zoho in light of the recently-announced removal of free edition.

The company attributes the substantial growth to increasing business demand for seamlessly integrated applications as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers.

Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho, Middle East and Africa commented, "Zoho has always been about delivering customer value with our high speed of innovation. As competitors continue to raise prices or eliminate free editions for those who need them most, businesses and professionals lean on us for features-rich, contextual solutions that increase productivity without higher prices."

Since the start of the pandemic, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transitioned to digital-forward, remote work. Zoho Workplace experienced 34% year-to-year growth in 2021, with more than 40% of new customers making the switch from Google and Microsoft. Growth was strong in all segments, with the SMB customer base increasing 40%, mid-sized by 36%, and enterprises by more than 20%. Workplace has witnessed more than 42% growth in 2021 in the UAE.

Demand is largely driven by businesses still facing harsh realities of the pandemic, and its impact on their growth and budget. Unforeseen hikes in operational costs to support collaboration makes it more difficult for these businesses to recover and thrive.

Workplace offers full-suite plans that are six times more affordable to enterprises with plans ranging from AED 3 to AED 10 per business user annually.

