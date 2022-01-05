Dubai, UAE: IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, further expands its footprint with voco Bonnington Dubai, marking the brand’s second voco hotel in Dubai. As one of IHG’s newest hotel brands, voco combines the reassurance of a global brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel.

The former Bonnington Hotel Dubai rebranded recently under IHG’s upscale brand voco, offering a modern, stylish and unstuffy hotel experience for guests. The 208-room hotel embodies the characteristics of voco with exclusive features and distinctive hallmarks, setting it apart for a memorable stay. Every guest will experience the voco signature ‘come on in’ warm welcome, promising a swift and simple check in, with dedicated voco hosts available throughout the guest’s stay as resident experts, and a locally inspired welcome treat. As part of the transformational works carried out at the property, the refurbished guest rooms benefit from the voco design concept with thoughtful comforts like cosy bedding made from 100% recycled materials, Antipodes high quality organic amenities in larger dispenser bottles, and high-speed Wi-Fi, Smart TVs, executive desks and in-room refreshments. So, guests can relax and indulge in some ‘me time’ when they stay at voco.

Business travellers can use an array of meeting rooms at voco Bonnington Dubai, that can easily cater to a wide range of events and conferences from small and smart meetings and workshops.

The Leisure Deck offers sweeping views of the Dubai Marina skyline where guests can enjoy the swimming pool, gymnasium, sauna and steam rooms, and as an added perk our beauty salon and pool bar have enticing daily offers for guests.

If you are craving for something special on the menu, voco Bonnington Dubai hosts a range of vibrant dining experiences including The Cavendish and the award-winning Irish pub McGettigan’s.

The guests will also benefit from IHG Rewards programme – the first and largest guest loyalty program in the hotel industry, offering sought-after benefits.

Located in the heart of bustling and cosmopolitan Jumeirah Lakes Towers, voco Bonnington Dubai is minutes away from Dubai Marina and its beaches, and a short ride from a host of luxury shopping facilities and malls, restaurants, bars, and some of the world’s top golf courses. The 5 star hotel is just a short journey to the Dubai Expo 2020 site, Jebel Ali free zone, and within easy reach from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi international airports making voco Bonnington Dubai the ideal location to explore Dubai, be it for business or for leisure.

Dennis McGettigan, CEO of Bonnington Hospitality JLT, said: “We are delighted to open the second voco hotel in south Dubai. voco is an upscale hotel brand that guarantees guests a stay that’s as individual as it is indulgent, making it the perfect fit for the growing number of travelers visiting the country under the government’s vision. Originating from Latin, the name ‘voco’ means ‘to invite’ or ‘call together’ and that is exactly what our hotel offers guests – access to an abundance of work and meeting spaces at the same time as an array of onsite facilities and amenities for that much needed me time. Our new property caters for both business travellers and leisure seekers alike high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfortable beds.

I am happy to be part of a dynamic team that brings a name synonymous with premium five-star hotel experiences to our clients in Dubai and beyond.”

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, guests at voco Bonnington Dubai can stay with confidence thanks to the IHG Clean Promise and enhanced IHG Way of Clean procedures using science-led protocols and service measures in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey. Find out more at http://www.ihg.com/clean.

Opening offer include 20% off Best Flexible Rate per night bed and breakfast valid until 4th March 2022. IHG Rewards members will have access to exclusive member rates and can earn and redeem IHG Rewards points when they book direct at ihg.com. For reservations and further information, please visit https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/en/dubai/dxbjl/hoteldetail.

