IDC: MENA IT Spend Rebounds to Top USD 77 Billion in 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The UAE’s leading innovators Crescent Petroleum, RAK Ceramics, Western International LLC, Asmak Holding Company (IHC Food Holding) and RAK Electronic Government Authority (Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah) are supporting the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)’s IT market to top USD 77 billion in 2021, global technology company SAP announced today.

Recognizing leadership in innovation and the top digital transformation initiatives, SAP has announced the winners of its SAP Quality Awards for Customer Success 2020. Winning organizations and their channel partners were across three categories: Business Transformation, Fast Delivery, and SAP S/4HANA Move.

The awards ceremony was held at the SAP House at Expo 2020 Dubai and included keynote speeches from Thomas Bamberger, President Customer Engagement & Experience (CE&X), SAP, along with Ravi Prawda, Head of Customer Engagement & Experience (CE&X) EMEA South, SAP.

As MENA organizations begin to rebound from the pandemic, they are heavily investing in their IT modernization as the foundation of their digital transformation. As a result, the region’s IT market is set to top USD 77 billion in 2021, according to a recent report by IDC.

The ceremony started with a tour of the 900-meter square SAP House which showcased innovative customer experience solutions from SAP and its partners. This included an immersive tunnel, an interactive gamification of equestrian sports, the PODway platform for people of determination, and SAP Customer Checkout for retail innovation.

“Congratulations to the SAP MENA Quality Awards winners, especially Asmak, Crescent Petroleum, RAK Ceramics, RAK HR Department, and Western International for delivering digital transformation and innovation over the past year,” said Bamberger.

“Winners have undergone a rigorous judging process to ensure that they meet our 10 principles of quality, including achieving excellence based on proven methods, effective tools, experience, and good judgment,” added Bamberger. “These winners have successfully worked with channel partners to plan business goals, deploy optimized solutions, and develop realistic KPIs for continuous evaluations.”

In the Business Transformation – Middle East South category, winners included Crescent Petroleum in the UAE with SAP Digital Business Services, Asmak Holding Company Limited (IHC Food Holding) in the UAE with Seidor MENA, and the RAK Electronic Government Authority (Human Resources Department of Ras Al Khaimah) in the UAE with PwC.

In the Fast Delivery category, winners included the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance (National Center for Government Resource Systems) with Albilad Arabia Pvt Company Ltd, Umm Al Houl Power in Qatar with Kaar Technologies, and K-Electric Limited in Pakistan with Tallymarks Consulting.

In SAP S/4HANA Move, winners included RAK Ceramics in the UAE with eBorn Consulting, Western International LLC in the UAE with DXC Technology Middle East, and PharmaOverseas in Egypt with their own partner AST.

For the full list of Quality Awards winners, visit: https://www.sap.com/about/company/quality/awards/winner-benefits-and-prizes/winners.html.

