Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Tradeling, the hyper-growing eMarketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the Middle East and North Africa announced the appointment of Harry Pappas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

As CFO, Harry will focus on accelerating and expanding the business and leading the creation of a world-class finance function within the company to enable its strategic growth plan.

Harry comes to Tradeling with over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting within enterprises from around the world, he possesses strong expertise in financial management, investor relations, fundraising, strategic planning and risk management.

He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Niometrics, a Singapore-headquartered deep network analytics and cybersecurity company where he implemented systems and raised capital to finance growth that eventually led to the recent acquisition of the company by private equity backed Mobileum. Harry held several senior roles within brands such as Mobiserve, one of the region's largest telecom operation and maintenance companies, and Delta Partners Group, the leading strategy consulting & investment practice specialized in the telecoms, media and tech industries.

“With Tradeling being on an exponential growth journey, we are thrilled to have Harry join our team” Tradeling's Chief Executive Officer, Marius Ciavola stated. “Harry is a strong and seasoned executive with a track record in developing successful corporate strategies and integrated business planning. As the company keeps expanding, his financial expertise will be crucial in positioning Tradeling as the dominant B2B eMarketplace in the MENA region.”

Harry Pappas, Chief Financial Officer at Tradeling commented: “I'm looking forward to starting this adventure with Tradeling. To be a part of the company's growth and journey to unlocking the region for B2B buyers and sellers is quite exciting. Tradeling is on its way to becoming the Middle East's leading B2B e-marketplace and I am honored to be in charge of its financial and strategic development.”

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, the platform leverages advanced technology to optimize the supply chain

and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks. Today, Tradeling has over 100,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 55 countries.

About Tradeling:

Tradeling is building the dominant business-to-business ecosystem in MENA, with its eMarketplace and other platforms such as edukaan and Tradeling Pro, catering for all types of business customers. Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, with strong financial backing through Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), Tradeling is on its mission to become the main search and sourcing tool for business buyers across the region.

Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, Tradeling leverages advanced technology to optimize the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks. Enabling buyers to find the right products and materials as well as engage with new suppliers and Middle Eastern buyers, Tradeling helps in negotiating prices and delivering end-to-end services for business-to-business trade engagement.

