Extends consumer access in Haryana to 4 outlets – across Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panchkula & Karnal

Mumbai : Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading integrated travel services company inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Karnal, Haryana. The outlet was inaugurated by Mr. Yogender Rana (Distt. President Karnal, BJP). The new outlet will serve as a hub for nearby areas of Ambala, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar, Jind, and Kaithal as well.

This expansion augments Thomas Cook India’s distribution and reach in Haryana to 4 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets across Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panchkula & Karnal.

In the new age of travel (Covid-era), customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts to navigate through the complexities and changes in travel and health protocols. Thomas Cook India’s Third Holiday Readiness Report reiterates the same, with a significant 77% respondents stating that they require guidance of a holiday expert. To help customers with their travel plans and requirements, Thomas Cook India has set up a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet in Karnal, Haryana.

Additionally, to build consumer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook India has launched “Assured” Safe Travel Program - developed in association with Apollo Clinics that ensures best in class travel safety protocols covering every distribution, delivery, and partner touch points in the travel ecosystem. “TravShield” an upgraded safety commitment of only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, ensuring traveller safety in the pandemic era.

Over the past 20 months there has been a strong pent-up demand and with the easing of restrictions and vaccine acceptancy, consumers from Haryana are displaying a strong travel desire for domestic favourites like Goa, Andamans, Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala; international destinations like Maldives, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, France, Turkey and Egypt.

Key segments driving leisure demand from Haryana include families, couples, group of friends/young professionals and retired personnel. Culture and heritage, adventure/outdoor, culinary experiences, and spa/wellness are top preferred holiday options for consumers from Haryana.

Thomas Cook’s Gold Circle Partner outlet in Karnal, Haryana offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a bouquet of travel and travel related services, including: International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Karnal/Haryana have been key markets for us at Thomas Cook India, and we continue to see a strong travel desire from the region. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Karnal’s commercial cum residential area. We intend to accelerate demand while supporting our customers across segments like families, couples, group of friends/young professionals and retired personnel.”

He added, “Our Gold Circle Partners, Mr. Sushank Chandhok, Mr. Sikander Salmani and Mr. Mohan Lodhi are respected business entrepreneurs, their expertise and extensive network will further strengthen Thomas Cook India’s presence in this growing market and thereby assist our customers from Karnal/Haryana to plan their perfect holiday. We invite customers from Karnal/Haryana to visit our store and meet with our travel experts to plan their long awaited holiday with us.”

