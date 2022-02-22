Sharjah Sustainable City was awarded golds for 'Sustainable Green Development' and 'Best Real Estate Project' in the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Sustainable City, the Middle Easts first fully-operational sustainable community and sister development Sharjah Sustainable City have won four gold awards at the prestigious Gulf Real Estate Awards 2022. The Sustainable City, operating in Dubai since 2016, placed first in both the 'Customer Happiness' and 'Customer Experience Initiative’ categories. The win comes as recognition for The Sustainable City's people-centric philosophy that embeds safety, inclusion, wellness, arts, culture, and education.

In the category of 'Best Real Estate Project' and 'Sustainable Green Development,' Sharjah Sustainable City Won 'Gold', a recognition that reflects the unique economic strategy that offers sustainable living at no extra cost and a new standard for industry leaders.

The project, a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers (the region’s leading sustainable development company) is the first urban mixed-use project in Sharjah, meeting the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability. The community features eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas, vertical farms, autonomous shuttles, as well as a school and a sustainability experience center.

The awards reflect the commitment of The Sustainable City and Sharjah Sustainable City to deliver on the vision of the UAE leadership to promote the happiness of the nation’s residents and offer a working model for future cities that are intelligent, scalable, resilient and replicable.

