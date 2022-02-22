PHOTO
- Sharjah Sustainable City was awarded golds for 'Sustainable Green Development' and 'Best Real Estate Project' in the region.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Sustainable City, the Middle Easts first fully-operational sustainable community and sister development Sharjah Sustainable City have won four gold awards at the prestigious Gulf Real Estate Awards 2022. The Sustainable City, operating in Dubai since 2016, placed first in both the 'Customer Happiness' and 'Customer Experience Initiative’ categories. The win comes as recognition for The Sustainable City's people-centric philosophy that embeds safety, inclusion, wellness, arts, culture, and education.
In the category of 'Best Real Estate Project' and 'Sustainable Green Development,' Sharjah Sustainable City Won 'Gold', a recognition that reflects the unique economic strategy that offers sustainable living at no extra cost and a new standard for industry leaders.
The project, a strategic partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers (the region’s leading sustainable development company) is the first urban mixed-use project in Sharjah, meeting the highest standards of green economy and environmental sustainability. The community features eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas, vertical farms, autonomous shuttles, as well as a school and a sustainability experience center.
The awards reflect the commitment of The Sustainable City and Sharjah Sustainable City to deliver on the vision of the UAE leadership to promote the happiness of the nation’s residents and offer a working model for future cities that are intelligent, scalable, resilient and replicable.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.