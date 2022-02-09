New 10-inch-diagonal center screen on all models

Middle East — Chevrolet has unveiled the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer, arriving to the Middle East early 2023. Since its legendary launch in the Middle East on the stage of Arabs Got Talent, the Blazer has taken the region by storm. Refreshed for 2023, the Chevrolet Blazer builds on what its regional drivers want: style, performance and technology.

Practicality Meets Style

Chevrolet Blazer is known for its stunning good looks, taking sporty styling cues from the iconic Camaro line-up. For 2023, Blazer has had a styling refresh, taking the athletic, sleek look to the next level with a new front fascia and grille design, punctuated by new LED headlamps, LED daytime driving lights and taillamps.

The Blazer’s exterior remains muscled, with strong lines that hint at the power under the hood, even when stationary. Available in four colors Sharkskin Metallic, Ziggy Solid, Oxidized Metallic and Radiant Red, the Blazer turns heads in every iteration. The wheel arches are pronounced and house new 18-, 20- and 21-inch wheels with new wheels available on the Midnight and Sport editions.

2023 Blazer is available in three trims: LT, RS and Premier to offer more choice to drivers. For example, a power-programmable liftgate is standard on RS and Premier. Other touches such as an automatic heated steering wheel is standard on RS and Premier, as well as hands-free function.

Ensuring maximum utility with its style, 2023 Blazer offers a maximum 30.5 cubic feet5 behind the rear seats which can be expanded to 64.2 cubic feet5 with the rear seats folded, to offer the crossover driver exactly what they’re looking for.

A Peek Under the Hood

Delivering a superb blend of performance and efficiency, 2023 Blazer is available with two engine options6. A 2.0L Turbo I-4 engine or a 3.6L engine, both mated with an advanced 9-speed transmission unlocks up to 228 HP and 308 HP respectively

AWD is available on the LT and Premier trims while advanced AWD with twin-clutch is available on RS, for more options when it comes to power and performance.

Technology to Enhance the Daily Drive

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer ensures seamless connectivity between driver and vehicle with a 10-inch-diagonal color touchscreen loaded with Chevrolet infotainment system2, which comes standard on all trims. Providing convenience through technology, wireless charging1 is standard on RS and Premier trims.

In selected countries, the 2023 keeps driver and passengers connected to the world around them, with an available 4G LTE Wi-Fi® Hotspot (3GB or 1-month data trail, whichever occurs first)3

Offering more protection than ever before, the Chevy Safety Assist package4 comes standard, offering outstanding tech to keep driver and passengers safe including Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam automatic high beams.

The 2023 Chevrolet Blazer will be heading to the Middle East in early 2023, so keep an eye out for more on Chevrolet Arabia.

