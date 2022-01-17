United Arab Emirates : The Biosynex group will be present this year at Arab Health 2022 exhibition. The company, which specializes in the design of medical devices, will present innovative solutions to fight COVID-19 epidemic. Biosynex will present during the show two innovative devices that simplify the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2: AMPLIQUICK® and LABPAD® Evolution.

The first, BIOSYNEX AMPLIQUICK® enables the detection by RT-PCR of 4 major respiratory viruses. This amplification kit eliminates the extraction step, thus reducing the number of handling operations and saving laboratory technicians valuable time. The AMPLIQUICK® device also enabled the detection of one of the first cases of the OMICRON variant in mainland France.

Thierry Paper, Managing Director stated: “BIOSYNEX has invested heavily in the development of reliable and easy-to-use RT-PCR test solutions. The detection of a first case of the Omicron variant with our kit confirms the quality of our solutions and is a real source of satisfaction for the team. We are currently working to extend our range of molecular biology to support laboratories in their efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The second, LABPAD® Evolution is a portable in vitro diagnostic device. It allows numerous biological analyses to be carried out via a single reader, combined with a wide range of tests. More commonly used to measure INR, a coagulation index, LABPAD® technology can now be applied to quantitative serological tests and monitor patients’ levels of antibodies against Covid-19. Beyond its analytical and test recognition capabilities, the LabPad is fully connected and transmits the results automatically. A fast and secure care pathway thanks to end-to-end traceability of the test, with a practical application to check the level of antibodies against Covid-19 and adapt the vaccination schedule.

Dr Thomas LAMY, International Managing Director stated: “The international department has become one of the pillars of our company. Today, we cover more than 70 countries worldwide, from Latin America to Asia, via Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Our goal over the next 2 years is to strengthen our current position and open operations in over 100 countries. To promote its activities BIOSYNEX will be present again this year at the Arab Health exhibition, the leading international meeting place for the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. This year we will be exhibiting at the France pavilion, in the Sheikh Saeed Hall on booth Z2D30.”

About Biosynex Group

Founded in 2005, the Biosynex group develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for screening, diagnosis and prevention. It has demonstrated its expertise by adapting to current health problems and exports its products worldwide. Its technological expertise focuses on the development of rapid diagnostic tests based on the principle of immunochromatography or immunofiltration as well as molecular biology. The various tests developed by Biosynex combine simplicity of execution, rapid results and a high level of clinical performance.

Additional information:

Yen-vy NGUYEN

Regional Project Leader

Yen-vy.nguyen@biosynex.com

Tel.: +33 781 882 533

Yasmina Ouari

Press Officer

yasmina.ouari@businessfrance.fr

https://www.biosynex.com/en/

