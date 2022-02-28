Teraco Data Environments, a leading provider of colocation data centres and interconnection in Africa and a current member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity directly through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect at its Isando Campus for the Oracle Cloud Johannesburg Region. Oracle customers are enabled to harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to help enable them to unlock innovation and drive business growth. ­­­­

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, now also via Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange, may potentially provide higher -bandwidth options and potentially more reliable and consistent networking experience compared to Internet-based connections. Some other potential benefits may include:

More consistent network performance and lower latency, compared with the public Internet

Near-seamless connectivity between the data centre and networks to OCI for demanding workloads and applications

Increased reliability, with a dedicated and pre-established path to OCI

Improved security because data traffic flows strictly over trusted endpoints in a secure data centre location

A relatively easy and cost-effective way to set up hybrid and multi-cloud workloads

Near-seamless management of physical and virtual connections through a single portal

With OCI, customers benefit from best-in-class security, consistent high performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring any workload to the cloud relatively quickly and efficiently.

"Our direct connections to OCI builds upon our commitment to ensure that our clients have direct, secure access to the critical IT resources they need to drive business success," said Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo. “The demand for Oracle Cloud in our market is a testament to its strength, and we are extremely pleased to be working closely with Oracle to accelerate their service delivery."

OCI’s extensive network of the currently more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services – providing customers with potentially one of the best options anywhere in the world.

Specifically architected to help meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022