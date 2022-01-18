Majed Al Mesmar: the "UAE Verify" platform enhances comprehensive digital transformation by utilizing the latest technologies and future trends.

Majed Al Mesmar: "the new platform harmonizes with the UAE Government Charter for Future Services. It will play an important role in developing digital services and channels, and enhancing the happiness of society."

UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced the launch of the "UAE Verify" platform, which allows government and private entities to verify the authenticity of digital documents issued by government authorities on an immediate basis and without the need for original hard copy or true copy.

The "UAE Verify" platform uses blockchain technology, which is a shared immutable real-time ledger for recording the history of financial transactions, contracts, and different documents. Blockchain technology helps in regulating data and digital documents, verifying their authenticity, sharing information and documents, and protecting privacy. The platform allows users to convert their documents to authenticated digital documents with a high level of privacy and security.

In his speech at the launch event, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, said: "With the launch of the "UAE Verify" platform, we take a new important step on the path of comprehensive digital transformation using future technologies such as blockchain, which is the technical basis for the "UAE Verify" platform. We are happy about this platform, which was the result of intensive cooperation between TDRA and many government entities, that worked together in a team spirit to serve the higher goals of the UAE government. On this occasion, I can only commend the partners of the first phase of the platform, namely the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and the Dubai Land Department. I extend thanks to the rest of the authorities that have expressed their willingness to participate in the development of the "UAE Verify" platform to serve all customers."

He added: "The launch of the "UAE Verify" platform harmonizes with the electronic transactions federal decree-law announced by our wise leadership and approved by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may Allah protect him, as part of a larger plan to develop federal legislation. The platform also harmonizes with the UAE Government Charter for Future Services. It will play an important role in developing digital services and channels and enhancing the happiness of society. In TDRA, we will continue our efforts to develop digital transformation pillars and principles based on our responsibility for regulation and enablement in the telecommunications and digital government sectors. We aim to continue the major achievements of our country during the next fifty years.

TDRA emphasized that the "UAE Verify" launch is a major stride to achieve the UAE Strategy for Government Services, which aims to provide human-centered services, establish trust between the government and the society, enhance the UAE competitiveness globally, and guarantee sustainability and efficiency.

Al Mesmar stressed that the launch of the "UAE Verify" platform comes as a result of a digital trust project that began about four years ago, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership to shape a future that matches the UAE’s position and lay scientific foundations for the future government. These directives were part of the UAE government annual meetings to prepare a development vision for the UAE’s future in preparation for the next fifty.

As part of the Digital Government Roadmap 2021-2025, the UAE Verify digital platform was launched to achieve 100 per cent digital government services in the country that are accessible to individuals, businesses and federal government employees. This initiative aims to attain six strategic and priority goals: provide a unified digital platform and common digital enablers; provide a world-class digital infrastructure; enable easy and quick integrated digital services tailored to meet the clients’ needs; upgrade digital capabilities and skills; prepare legislation to ensure seamless and holistic digital transformation; and increase the efficiency of government work.

The Digital Government Roadmap 2021-2025 targets to meet the digital needs of individuals, corporations and federal government employees. At the individual level, the roadmap seeks to provide easy access to accurate information, easy engagement with the government, reduced waiting time, and quick resolution of requirements and challenges. At the corporate level, it aims to provide reliable and secure digital systems, a clear regulatory environment, guidance in laws, policies, and regulations, and transparency in government transactions. At the government level, it will strive to promote human capacity development through training apart from providing tools necessary to efficiently deliver services and empower all government employees.

