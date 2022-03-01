DUBAI, UAE - Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the findings of the recently commissioned IDC CXO Survey, outlining that while companies are building better digital habits and systems, a shift is needed from digital culture to value realisation. Surveying leaders across EMEA, the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Nutanix, From Digital Culture to Value Realisation showed that 84% of IT leads in EMEA are under pressure to deliver on digital transformation (DX) strategies, and 90% of organisations in EMEA recognise that having a digital-first approach is now a must-have.

“With the pandemic accelerating the rate at which companies have invested in and deployed digital solutions, IDC predicts that in 2022 more than half of the global economy will be based on or influenced by digital solutions,” said Sammy Zoghlami, SVP EMEA at Nutanix. "Digital-first not only requires a system rethink, but it also requires a corporate mindset where all C-suite executives see their digital technologies as the catalyst for business growth. The survey clearly states that organisations must consider potential challenges and costs when running multiple cloud instances, highlighting the ongoing need for better multi-cloud management and streamlined deployment to avoid cloud sprawl.”

The survey shows that translating digital investments into new revenue streams is a top priority for EMEA organisations, as is data and innovation. Yet respondents believe the onus can no longer rest solely on the shoulders of the IT department and need to be embraced by the C-suite as globally we come to terms with what a digital culture, digital infrastructure and digital-first means to an organisation.

Key findings from the survey revealed:

Turning investments into revenue - Over 64% of EMEA organisations say they have a digital strategy in place. Still, only 3% say they have an enterprise-wide digital strategy that has led to new revenue streams. There is, however, a disconnect between business, of which 32% state they are in a proof-of-concept pilot stage for their digital projects and IT, of whom only 5% say their companies are developing digital strategies to support new revenue streams.

From IT to C-suite - Respondents are clear that for a digital strategy to have an impact, it is essential to bid farewell to hierarchical structures and move to more fluid and orchestrated approaches between IT and leadership teams. Out of the respondents questioned, at least 47% say that the sign-off belongs to a CXO different from a tech lead for their DX initiatives.

Shaping digital culture - When asked what measures DX leaders are considering to transform the organisation’s culture effectively, the following three were ranked the highest: promoting change in management awareness, redefining the missions and evaluations of existing businesses and new businesses, and promoting behavioural change in individuals by renewing the company’s purpose and action guidelines.

Key pillars for shaping digital culture - According to the survey, three key pillars stand out in how C-suites must cooperate to create the digital culture, using the cloud as the enabler for all three digital culture streams. These are value economics, data-driven innovation and the future workplace. The numbers to support this show that 50% of EMEA organisations think that additional investments in managed infrastructure will help deliver better digital value, and 30% say they are co-creating new products with customers and partners. In terms of the workplace, 35% of organisations think that ensuring equal access to information and digital tools to all staff regardless of location will challenge the future workplace.

Managing cloud sprawl remains a crucial challenge for businesses starting their digital journey. As a result, finance departments are stepping up to put measures in place to curb expenditure and manage cloud usage. In support of this, 77% have redesigned purchasing processes to enable pay-as-you-use and consumption models, 58% have rationalised business and developer expenditure in external cloud resources, and over 55% have actively reduced costs on legacy on-premises systems.

"Customers no longer just want infrastructure solutions that help them reduce costs today. They want solutions that offer them the flexibility to traverse multiple hybrid cloud environments while cutting operating costs in the long term. As much as embracing digital-first systems requires a culture shift, it still requires a technology makeover so that a business can innovate, partner and explore new revenue streams," commented Andrea Siviero, Associate Research Director, IDC. "Looking ahead, those that invest in people, innovate on data and automate processes, will have built the business resilience needed by the modern enterprise."

-Ends-

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not been independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022