Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, has been officially added to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Gran Fondo World Series calendar for the 2022 season, organisers revealed today.

The 92km road race, set to take place on Saturday 19th February from Dubai Sports City, will join sanctioned events from across the globe in the 28-race World Series for 2022, with the top 20% of cyclists qualifying for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, which will be held in Italy in September.

Officially launched in 2011 as the formerly known UCI World Cycling Tour, the UCI Gran Fondo World Series promotes high level competition for Masters and Amateur-level cyclists with the central aim to support the globalisation of “Cycling for All”.

Stewart Howison, Race Director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, said: “As one of the Middle East’s most popular cycling events with a truly international community taking part, we are honoured to be joining the World Series this year. Joining the UCI Gran Fondo World Series Calendar will provide our participants from communities across the UAE and beyond, the opportunity to compete at a higher level and we look forward to seeing some of our peloton qualify for the UCI World Championships in September.”

Held in partnership with Spinneys, Dubai 92 and Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.

The organisers will ensure that the necessary precautions are in place at the final Build-Up Ride and the main event to ensure public wellness and a COVID-19 safe environment. More details will be shared individually with each participant closer to the events.

