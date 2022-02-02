Dubai, UAE : Special Olympics Saudi Arabia’s strategic, results-driven approach in KSA is directly aligned to the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of achieving 88% inclusive health services in the country. According to the Health Sector Transformation Delivery program, “In line with Saudi Vision 2030 and its aspirations for achieving the Kingdom's potential and untapped capabilities, a new phase of the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) has been set into motion.”

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia (SO KSA) is making significant waves in contribution to the Saudi Vision 2030. In collaboration with the regional office Special Olympics MENA (SO MENA), SO KSA organized the Regional Train-the-Trainers and Healthy Athletes Event in collaboration with Special Olympics Saudi Arabia (SO KSA) in Jeddah. 16 trainees from Jordan, Mauritania, Kuwait and KSA Ministry of Health, participated in the Medfest Health Promotion and Special Smiles disciplines held at Help Center, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During the two-day event, SO KSA in collaboration with SO MENA, achieved more than 115 MedFest screenings. Screenings include a physical exam that all athletes need prior to participating in Special Olympics sports programming is sometimes the first exposure athletes have to medical care.

Abdulrahman Al Quraishi, National Director, Special Olympics KSA shared, “Special Olympics Saudi Arabia have received unprecedented support from the Kingdom’s sports and health leadership. I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Special Olympics Middle East/ North Africa for the diligent technical support we received to hold this regional event, which comes as a continuation of the efforts made to serve Special Olympics movement and spread its culture in our society and the region."

The esteemed panel of trainers included Regional Clinical Advisors; Dr. Ilhaam Abaas from Special Olympics UAE with expertise in Special Smiles and Dr Ali Farhan from Special Olympics Saudi Arabia for Health Promotion. Former Clinical Directors from SO KSA also participated including Dr. Hebah Faden and Dr. Amal Sabeg. Both former Clinical Directors previous participated in SO initiatives and trainings in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Leila El Shenawy, Special Olympics MENA Health Programs Manager shared, “I am impressed with the collaboration and willingness of senior health experts to offer inclusive healthcare to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. I am confident that Special Olympics Saudi Arabia’s dedication and hard work will make waves in the entire region.”

175 total athletes (with intellectual disabilities) registered to SO KSA and SO MENA’s health-focused event, a total of 105 Health Promotion screenings were held focusing on healthy living, healthy lifestyle choices, and nation-specific health issues. During Special Olympics flagship dentistry care initiative for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 110 Special Smiles illuminated at the event!

-Ends-

About Special Olympics MENA

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education, and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 190 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics Middle/East North Africa is one of the 7 regional offices of Special Olympics International. Since 1999, Special Olympics MENA has been a pioneer in leading the way to integrate athletes with intellectual disabilities in the community through inclusion and the power of sports. The region includes 22 Special Olympics programs that provide year-round sports, training, competition, health, education, STEM, and various powerful non-sports programs to people with and without intellectual disabilities to unify the community. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

