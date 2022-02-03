Dubai - Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce its partnership with NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small.

Both Siemon and NETGEAR have been instrumental in supporting and advancing internet protocol (IP)-based Ethernet technologies such as software-defined video over IP (SDVoE), AV over IP, power over Ethernet (PoE), and high-throughput Wi-Fi via interoperable, open solutions that simplify digital transformation for a wide range of customers and vertical markets. With NETGEAR’s complete line of wireless access points, switches, routers, and AV over IP solutions connecting via high-performance copper and optical fibre cabling systems like those manufactured by Siemon, this partnership will deliver increased customer value and expand opportunities in the ever-evolving market.

“With Siemon manufacturing the innovative infrastructure solutions that go hand-in-hand with NETGEAR networking products to connect people and business around the world, this partnership is a very good fit,” says Bob Lockwood, Siemon Interconnect Solutions Sales Manager. “Both of our companies share a commitment to advancing IP-based technologies and delivering a total value-added approach to our customers around the world, providing the superior support they need to deploy networks that allow them to adopt emerging digital technologies and grow their business.”

In particular, Siemon’s high-performing end-to-end Z-MAX® Category 6A cabling systems with innovative Z-PLUG for fast, easy connections to IP-enabled devices and full line of modular cords, patch panels, plug-and-play assemblies, and work area solutions are well suited for connecting NETGEAR PoE-enabled Wi-Fi 6 access points, AV over IP switches, and 10GBASE-T switching solutions. Through the Siemon-NETGEAR partnership, the two companies will participate in joint synergistic marketing and sales efforts providing expert knowledge and guidance through a variety of industry educational opportunities, events, and resources.

-Ends-

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use Wi-Fi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available at www.NETGEAR.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specialising in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fibre cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon’s environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179 percent global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to OEMs, leading manufacturers, value-added resellers and system integrators. www.siemon.com

For further information please contact:

CLEAR Communications – PR & Marketing

Susann Bladwell, PR Consultant

E: sbladwell@clearcommunictions.de

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022