Algiers, Algeria – Algeria is set to host Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s (ShafDB) 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Housing Symposium in July 2025, the Bank has disclosed.

The high-level event, set to take place in Algiers from 15th to 17th July 2025 at Hotel El Aurassi in Algiers, Algers, will bring together key stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and development finance leaders to discuss strategies for advancing affordable housing and sustainable urban development across Africa.

The AGM, which will convene under the theme: “Housing Sector Financial Sustainability Amid Global Turbulence: Opportunities and Challenges”, will bring together Ministers of Housing and Finance from member States, shareholders, central banks, mayors, private developers, investors, and development finance partners to explore ways of transforming the promise of urban Africa into tangible, inclusive progress.

The meeting will provide a platform to review ShafDB’s performance, assess progress in its strategic initiatives, and formulate policies that will shape the institution’s role in addressing Africa’s housing and infrastructure challenges.

Speaking on the upcoming AGM, Shelter Afrique Development Bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Thierno-Habib Hann, expressed his enthusiasm about the selection of Algeria as the host country.

“Algeria has demonstrated a strong commitment to housing development and urban transformation. Hosting the institution’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in late 2023 which transformed Shelter Afrique into a Development Bank, and now the 44th AGM in Algiers underscores the country’s leadership in advancing sustainable housing solutions in Africa. We look forward to engaging with our partners and stakeholders to drive impactful initiatives that will enhance housing accessibility and economic growth on the continent,” Mr. Hann said.

Key agenda for the AGM will include discussions on capital mobilization, innovative financing mechanisms, and public-private partnerships to accelerate housing delivery.

Additionally, the meeting will feature ministerial roundtables and high-level policy dialogues; plenary sessions to explore urban resilience, local solutions to housing challenges; technical forums, exhibitions and investment showcases, and networking sessions aimed at fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.

“As Africa continues to face a growing demand for affordable housing, Shelter Afrique Development Bank remains committed to championing solutions that enhance urban resilience, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth. The 44th AGM in Algiers is expected to yield critical resolutions that will guide the institution’s strategic direction in the years ahead,” Mr. Hann quipped.

As a host country, the Government of Algeria is expected to ensure effective organization and success of the meetings by undertaking to contribute to the physical planning.

About Shelter Afrique Development Bank

Established in 1981 in Lusaka, Zambia, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is a Pan-African Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) dedicated to promoting and financing sustainable green housing, urban development and related infrastructure. It operates through a shareholding of 44 African governments and two institutional shareholders: African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa-Re).

The institution is involved in financing housing and related infrastructure across the value chain, both on the demand and supply sides, through its four (4) business lines: Financial Institutions Group (FIG), the Project Finance Group (PFG), the Sovereign and Public-Private partnerships (PPP) Group, and the Fund Management Group (FMG).

For further inquiries, please contact:

Communication Team | Shelter Afrique| Shelter Afrique Centre | Longonot Road – Upper Hill|

Email: info@shelterafrique.org|

OR

Mike Omuodo | Media Fast PR| Email: mike.omuodo@mediafast.co.ke