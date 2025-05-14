The company reported a 20.2% increase in insurance revenue, reaching AED 2.15 billion compared to AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024. Net profit after tax grew by 4.1% to AED 312.6 million, compared to AED 300.3 million in the same period last year.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Insurance, the leading UAE insurance provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025, highlighting robust growth across key financial indicators.

Over the past quarter, insurance revenue growth expanded significantly to AED 2.15 billion, up from AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, net profit after tax increased to AED 312.6 million this quarter, compared to AED 300.3 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share grew 4.1%, rising to AED 62.52 per share compared to AED 60.07 in Q1 2024.

Key financial highlights for Q1 2025:

Insurance Revenue: AED 2.15 billion, up by 20.2% from AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024.

AED 2.15 billion, up by 20.2% from AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024. Net Profit After Tax: AED 312.6 million, representing a 4.1% increase from AED 300.3 million in Q1 2024.

AED 312.6 million, representing a 4.1% increase from AED 300.3 million in Q1 2024. Total Equity: AED 5.59 billion, a 7.4% increase from AED 5.21 billion at the end of 2024.

AED 5.59 billion, a 7.4% increase from AED 5.21 billion at the end of 2024. Total Assets: AED 16.39 billion, up by 4.6% from AED 15.67 billion at the end of 2024.

Earnings Per Share: AED 62.52, up by 4.1% from AED 60.07 in Q1 2024.

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group, said: “Orient Insurance has delivered a strong start to 2025, demonstrating our resilience and strategic focus. We are particularly pleased with our ability to maintain profitability and growth, a testament to our operational efficiency and prudent risk management. Our solid earnings provide us with the financial flexibility to reinvest in strategic initiatives and further strengthen our market position. Orient Insurance is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities and continue to lead in the insurance sector."

Moving forward, Orient Insurance remains committed to innovation and customer-centricity. The company is actively pursuing new technologies and approaches to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and create long-term value for its stakeholders. This focus is allowing Orient Insurance to continue exceeding expectations and to provide unparalleled insurance services.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

