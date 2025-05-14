Dubai, UAE: Over two-thirds (68%) of finance professionals surveyed in the Middle East as part of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)’s Global Talent Trends 2025 study say they aspire to become entrepreneurs – well above the global average of 52% – as regional dissatisfaction with salary and lack of workplace flexibility intensifies.

ACCA’s (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) latest annual Global Talent Trends Survey 2025 alerts employers to changing perspectives among accountancy and finance professionals, providing a unique view of how people feel about their life at work and future career aspirations.

Now in its third year, this is the largest annual talent survey of accountancy and finance professionals across the world. Over 10,000 individuals from 175 countries responded to our survey on issues ranging from career ambitions, hybrid working and inclusivity practices to upskilling, mental health and employability issues.

The Middle East findings point to a workplace under pressure – with a looming talent crunch, high turnover expectations, and calls for more inclusive, flexible and supportive environments.

This year’s emerging key themes for the Middle East are as follows:

Entrepreneurial ambition is high. 68% of respondents in the region say they have ambitions to start their own business, compared to 52% globally. This is especially strong among those in leadership roles (79%) and middle management (73%). Employability confidence is strong – and turnover risk is high. 83% expect to change roles within the next two years – the highest figure globally. More than half (55%) say they plan to move within just 12 months. Salary dissatisfaction is driving retention risk. 59% are unhappy with their current salary (vs. 48% globally), and 70% plan to ask for a pay rise in the next year. Half of respondents believe that changing employer is the best way to increase their income. Demand for hybrid work is unmet. 75% of respondents say they would prefer a hybrid model, yet 78% are still fully office-based, a significant mismatch, and the highest office-based rate of any region. Flexible working tops the list of desired benefits. Flexibility is viewed as the most effective employer intervention to improve work–life balance, ahead of workload support and leadership culture. AI skills confidence is high, but organisational support is low. 89% are confident in their ability to learn and apply AI-related skills, but only 26% say they are being offered opportunities by their employers to develop these capabilities. Mental health pressures persist. 47% say their mental health suffers due to work pressures. While this is an improvement on 2024 figures, it continues to reflect challenges across the region. Equity, diversity and inclusion needs greater attention. Only 49% believe their organisation is truly inclusive – well below the global average (62%). Respondents highlight the need for more recognition of older employees, better racial and gender representation, as well as improved socio-economic mobility. ‘Side hustles’ are less common than globally. Only 28% of Middle East respondents are engaged in additional employment outside their main role, compared with 39% globally. Most respondents are focused on their core role, with career development and fair compensation top of mind.

Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia & Middle East at ACCA, comments: “The 2025 talent trends for the Middle East are a clear call to action for employers. Ambition is running high - from entrepreneurship to AI upskilling - but so are frustrations around reward, progression and flexibility. If organisations are to attract and retain the next generation of finance leaders, they must evolve quickly to meet these expectations. The opportunity is there for forward-looking employers to differentiate themselves by investing in people, purpose and potential.”

Jamie Lyon FCCA, Global Head of Skills, Sectors, Technology at ACCA said: ‘Our 2025 data continues to show a workplace in transition, but one of the exciting themes emerging this year is how accountancy training can be a brilliant early career pathway for building entrepreneurial skills. There’s no doubt this in part reflects how career ambitions continue to transform at work.’

Read the Middle East Talent Trends report here. Explore the full Global Talent Trends 2025 report here.

About ACCA

We are ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), a globally recognised professional accountancy body providing qualifications and advancing standards in accountancy worldwide.

Founded in 1904 to widen access to the accountancy profession, we’ve long championed inclusion and today proudly support a diverse community of over 252,500 members and 526,000 future members in 180 countries.

Our forward-looking qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to create, protect, and report the sustainable value delivered by organisations and economies.

Guided by our purpose and values, our ambition is to lead the accountancy profession for a changed world. Partnering with policymakers, standard setters, the donor community, educators and other accountancy bodies, we’re strengthening and building a profession that drives a sustainable future for all.

Find out more at: www.accaglobal.com