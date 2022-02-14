SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), was once again recognized as the Best Investment Bank in Bahrain at the 2022 Global Finance World's Best Investment Banks awards for the third consecutive year. The award stands as yet another affirmation of SICO’s ability to deliver advisory services and execute complex deals across a wide spectrum of sectors, consistently and efficiently.

For over two decades, SICO has been the investment house of choice in the Bahraini market for equity and debt capital market transactions, M&A deals and advisory services thanks to its team of highly experienced professionals and ability to offer a comprehensive range of tailored financial services.

“We are honored to be recognized by Global Finance for this award, which serves as a testament to the capabilities of our exceptionally talented team, who have allowed us to maintain our status as Bahrain’s gateway to capital markets,” said SICO CEO Najla Al-Shirawi. “This past year, our investment banking division continued to deliver successfully on their mandates, as recovery was witnessed on both the global and regional scale. Throughout the year, the team managed to capture new opportunities and build on its pipeline of deals for 2022.”

In 2021, SICO Investment Banking was the receiving and delisting agent for Investcorp on their delisting from the Bahrain Bourse. The team also continued to deliver on their advisory mandate for Mumtalakat Holding Company on the potential merger of their wholly owned subsidiary, General Poultry Company and Delmon Poultry Company, in addition to advisory for Bahrain’s leading private technical university, and a leading building company, among others.

Additionally, SICO also executed the acquisition of a majority stake in Muscat Capital in Saudi Arabia by way of a share swap, with SICO swapping treasury shares for the stake in Muscat Capital, which has since been rebranded to SICO Capital following the acquisition.

Global Finance award winners are selected based on a number of criteria, including market share, number and size of deals, level of service and advice offered to clients, structuring capabilities, distribution network, efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after-market performance of underwritings and market reputation.

-Ends-

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker and investment bank, with USD 4.1 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS).SICO also oversees a majority owned subsidiary “ SICO Capital” a Saudi-based investment banking company. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022