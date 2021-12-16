Shada Hospitality, a subsidiary of Dur Hospitality, announced the opening of Dara Al Rayan Executive Apartments in Al Rayyan District in Riyadh, thereby increasing the number of Dara properties in Saudi Arabia to five, distributed across Riyadh and Jeddah. Dara Al Rayyan encompasses 51 suites, a cinema hall, a swimming pool, and a restaurant, in addition to a gym and a range of various facilities.

In his remarks on the occasion, Sultan Al-Otaibi, Chairman of Shada Hospitality and CEO of Dur Hospitality said," The launching of Dara Al Rayan Executive Apartments is a distinctive increment to Dur Hospitality's track record in developing the concept of local Saudi hospitality brands. This reflects Dur's decades-long experience in managing, developing, and operating hotels and residential communities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This step also confirms our progress towards achieving Vision 2030's objectives, laying the groundwork for developing the hospitality sector, one of the central pillars of a diversified economy."

In this regard, Mr. Sultan Al-Otaibi pointed out that Dara Hospitality's concept revolves around services thoroughly designed to cater to the needs of the modern generation by offering guests an exclusive experience within the seamlessly integrated self-service technologies, stylish designs, and advanced professional services." He added, "Through its sophisticated, sleek spaces adorned with contemporary cultural art, Dara is the perfect choice for a long-term accommodation that embraces the ambiance of a home-sharing experience. Although it has only been a year since the launching of Dara brand, we are witnessing an increasing demand for our properties which has motivated many investors to transfer Dara experience to new regions and cities in the Kingdom."

In turn, Reem Garrash, CEO at Shada Hospitality said, "The launch of Dara Al Rayan Executive Apartments comes at a time when we are witnessing radical changes in the choices of guests and visitors across the Kingdom and abroad. This allocates a spectrum of self-independent services that keep pace with the spirit of modernity for an unconventional and inspiring hospitality experience at an affordable cost. Based on our extensive experience in Shada, we have strived to keep pace with current trends and launched Dara, an innovative brand escorting the new transformations in the local hospitality sector. The concept redefines hotel accommodation, entwining modernity by adopting major assets such as self-service features and automated services from reservation to check out. We have also ensured that our guests' experience stretches beyond the conventional by dedicating a full array of arranged interactive activities that translate to customers' tastes, whether young guests or families."

Garrash pointed out that the hospitality experience in Dara brings residents a unique, warm, family-like environment within an atmosphere of enthusiasm and modern and sustainable self-service wrapped with a charming vintage touch. She added, "When it comes to giving a touch of humanity over the services, Dara takes care of the simplest details that guarantee the independence of our guests, promising a memorable stay for them and their beloved ones."

It is worth noting that Dara, by Dur Hospitality's Shada brand, is an innovative serviced apartment brand specialized in authentic Saudi hospitality. Dara offers a versatile and unique long-term accommodation experience for individuals and families of all classes with its seamlessly integrated self-service technologies and sleek spaces laden with contemporary cultural artworks.

