Abu Dhabi: Creative Zone, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and 23 other government and private entities, has launched a comprehensive mSME enabling platform, ‘Setup in Abu Dhabi’, to support ease of doing business in the Emirate.

Setup in Abu Dhabi provides everything a business owner or mSME requires for setting up, launching, and growing their business in Abu Dhabi by providing integrated corporate solutions, setup advice, and assistance to establish their companies in Abu Dhabi. It is positioned as a marketplace where users will find all information related to setting up a business, support services such as banking, insurance, legal advice, tax and accounting, HR services and much more. ​

The launch of Setup in Abu Dhabi complements existing projects and initiatives to promote investment in the Emirate, including ‘Investor Care’, which was launched by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to help larger entities gain financing, licensing, and resources; and ‘MAAK’, a pioneering service which offers support throughout the investor’s entire journey, from the moment of receiving the investment request, through to when they start their commercial activity.

ADDED has been doing its utmost to ensure that all spectrums of the entrepreneurial ecosystem are being serviced to achieve the vision of wise leaders in positioning the Emirate as a leading business destination. Abu Dhabi’s recent steps to further enhance the economic climate and stimulate private establishments in the Emirate includes reducing requirements for starting a business by 71%, slashing business setup fees by 90%.

Mouza Obaid Al Nasiri, Executive Director SMEs Sector, ADDED, said “the launch of ‘Setup in Abu Dhabi’ is a significant step to provide suitable ecosystem to support mSME as it is one of the vital sectors in the economy and plays a critical role in increasing GDP and job creation”.

Mouza Al Nasiri stressed that ADDED’s keenness to enable the private sector to come up with more solutions to support and incentivise entrepreneurship and SMEs.

The true value proposition of Setup in Abu Dhabi comes from the fact that it is put together in collaboration with twenty-five partners that provide value-added services throughout the journey to anyone looking to set up and grow their business in Abu Dhabi. Partners include ADDED, Creative Zone, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Twofour54, Masdar, Khalifa Industrial Zone (KIZAD), ZonesCorp, Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone (ADAFZ), Khalifa Fund, Abu Dhabi SME Hub, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Etisalat, Microsoft, Hub71, Telr, SME PM, Vestigos, Bloovo, DHL, InsuranceMarket.ae, Daman, Obeid and Medawar Law Firm, Team Red Dot, and CZ Tax & Accounting..

“It is because of Abu Dhabi’s innovative and flexible approach towards its economy that today it is counted amongst the fastest emerging international business hubs and gateway for global players. The Government has deployed several different entrepreneur-focused projects and ‘Setup in Abu Dhabi’ will unite and bolster these projects under one umbrella to make it easier for foreign & local entrepreneurs to navigate Abu Dhabi’s business landscape”, said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone.

To know more about the project, visit https://setupinabudhabi.ae/

About ADDED

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) regulates the business sector in the emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programmes and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

About Creative Zone:

Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup. For more details please visit https://www.creativezone.ae/

