UAE : Islamic Arab Insurance Company, listed as "SALAMA" on DFM, has inked a deal to come on board as the exclusive insurance partner for the ‘In-Between’ project, which is helmed by Abu Dhabi-based real estate company - The Gate properties. Under the agreement, SALAMA will act as the exclusive insurance partner for the In-Between project.

Introducing a revolutionary new design retail concept to Abu Dhabi, the In-Between project is located on the Corniche, surrounded by landmark hotels, residential and commercial districts. The project, with its 23 perfectly placed units, will bring together an eclectic mix of retail, F&B, cafes and brands, making it a hotspot for shoppers and tourists alike.

Fahim Al Shehhi, CEO of SALAMA, said: “We are delighted to come on board as the exclusive partner for the prestigious In Between project. At SALAMA, we have developed special insurance packages specifically designed to support small and medium enterprises, as part of our commitment to developing and promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE. This is a true testament to SALAMA being a preferred insurance partner for local brands and entrepreneurs. As the largest Takaful provider in the UAE, we are well-positioned and have the necessary experience to provide quality insurance services that meet the needs and expectations of a project of this nature.”

His Excellency Hamad Mohammed Muftah Al Shamsi, Chairman of The In Between Project, commented, “The In-between project is in line with our commitment to support local entrepreneurs and give them the opportunity to set-up their retail or F&B business in this uniquely designed space in such an attractive landmark location in the heart of the city. An innovative project of this kind not only provides opportunities for budding local entrepreneurs, but also redefines a new, stylish, and practical experience of F&B in addition to the retail services. So, it's important that we have the right partners on board to support us every step of the way on this project. Given the high standards of SALAMA's Takaful products and services, we are pleased to have them as the exclusive insurance partner for this project. This partnership will be an anchor for collaboration between both parties in the time to come."

SALAMA stands as the largest sharia'h compliant Takaful operator with 'AAA" level capital adequacy as per S&P. SALAMA remains committed to serving partners and customers while enhancing shareholder returns in 2021 and beyond.

About SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company

SALAMA Islamic Arab Insurance Company is one of the world’s largest and longest-established Shari’ah compliant Takaful solutions providers listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with paid-up capital of Dh1.21bn. SALAMA has been a pioneer in the Takaful industry from its incorporation in 1979 to the present day.

SALAMA’s stability and success can be attributed to its customer-centric approach, keeping clients and partners at the heart of the business, and its commitment to its core values and principles. SALAMA continues to design and develop solutions that meet the ever-changing demand of customers. Today, SALAMA is recognised for providing the most competitive and diverse range of Takaful solutions in the region.

SALAMA serves individual customers and institutions in the UAE and, through its extensive network of subsidiaries and associates in Egypt and Algeria.

As the UAE’s leading Takaful company, SALAMA offers a comprehensive range of family, motor, general and health Takaful solutions. Due to its reputation for high-quality products and services and implementation of Takaful best practice, SALAMA won the ‘Family Takaful Company of the Year-2015’ award at the Middle East Insurance Awards, ‘Best Family Takaful Operator ME – 2016’ at the Islamic Banking and Finance Awards, ‘Best Takaful Operator - 2019’ by the Islamic Banking and Finance Awards as well as other accolades. The company has also been recognized as the ‘Takaful Company of the Year-2020’ at the Middle East Insurance Industry Awards and most recently as the Takaful Specialist of the Year’ at the MENA Insurance Review Awards.

SALAMA continues to be the preferred Takaful partner by its partners and customers, remaining committed to ‘Securing our future – together.’

