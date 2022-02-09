Mazen Tammar, Head of Education Sector at RCRC: Bringing in educational institutions like Aldenham to deliver academic excellence demonstrates the RCRC’s long-term commitment to enhance the capital’s education landscape

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), the highest authority leading the capital’s transformation into one of the top ten global city economies, today announced a partnership with Aldenham Education Group (Aldenham), to bring one of the oldest British schools to Riyadh.

Opening in September 2022, Aldenham is the third school to be established in Riyadh under the RCRC’s International Schools Attraction Programme. It will initially launch a preparatory school (ages 3-11), to be soon followed by the senior school (ages 11-18).

The RCRC’s International Schools Attraction Program, launched in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Education, aims to contribute to the transformation of the capital into one of the world’s most competitive and liveable cities by 2030.

RCRC Head of Education Sector, Eng. Mazen Tammar said: “Riyadh is building a future filled with possibility for all, by welcoming families to come build with us. With its prestigious heritage and commitment to best practices in teaching and learning, Aldenham joins the growing network of globally-respected educational institutions RCRC is building to offer world-class educational opportunities to citizens and expatriates alike.”

“Aldenham has an impressively long history and has been a pioneer in delivering all-round teaching and learning that blends traditional values with a modern approach to education. This approach aligns with our objective to provide young Saudis and our expat resident students with the necessary skills in preparation for the future which requires constant innovation,” added Mr Tammar.

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said Aldenham’s arrival would further strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom in the education sector. “This represents another building block in the strong bilateral education relationship between our two countries. Aldenham School encompasses a high-quality British education, and we are proud to support the establishment of another British independent school here in the Kingdom. Aldenham Prep School Riyadh, in partnership with the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, will deliver a British-international curriculum and support young people to develop the skills to excel throughout their academic years and beyond.”

James Fowler, Headmaster/CEO Aldenham Foundation UK and Headmaster Emeritus of Aldenham Education Group, added: “Aldenham has always believed in an all-round education, and we are delighted to bring the same ethos to Riyadh, delivering a truly integrated experience with Aldenham UK that will ensure, both young Saudis and expat children, receive education and friendships on multiple continents that will last a lifetime.”

At Aldenham Riyadh, students and teaching staff can expect daily and weekly interactions with Aldenham UK, conducted both virtually and through joint field trips and pupil exchanges. Also, Riyadh students will join Aldenham’s UK alumni society, providing them opportunities to be linked with notable alumni such as acclaimed international businesswoman and television personality, Karren Brady; professional golfer, Matt Wallace; 1st Viscount Buckmaster and High Chancellor of Great Britain, Lord Stanley Buckmaster; renowned sculptor of ‘Eros’ in London’s Piccadilly Square, Sir Alfred Gilbert; Professor Sir Martin Sweeting, renowned space scientist, and even the current King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, among others.

Aldenham is one of the oldest schools in the world, operating from the same site at Hertfordshire near London since 1597.

About the Royal Commission for Riyadh City

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) oversees the strategic, comprehensive, and multi-phase development programs aimed at transforming Riyadh into one of the top ten city economies by 2030. Established in 1974 under the name “The High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh,” the organization was renamed “The Riyadh Development Authority” in 2018, and subsequently became “The Royal Commission for Riyadh City” by a Royal Decree in 2019.

About Aldenham Education Group

Aldenham Education Group (Aldenham or AEG) is the exclusive commercial arm of the Aldenham Foundation, leading all international expansion efforts. Founded in 1597, Aldenham is steeped in history, with 425 years of academic excellence, embodying both the best of timeless traditions and universal values, along with a documented history of a forward-thinking culture that has differentiated it from its peers.

Aldenham’s approach, developed long before its recent acceptance as an industry best practice, is the visionary development of an all-round education curriculum based on the conviction that education is of the whole person. Aldenham believes that learning is a lifetime endeavour, equipping each pupil with the ability and mindset to ‘learn how to learn.’ Rather than subscribe to the franchise model popular with some other notable UK independent schools, when expanding abroad, Aldenham prioritises creating schools that are fully integrated and directly managed by the mother school in the UK. Each new school is an Aldenham school through and through, regardless of location, infused with the same 425-year culture and tradition. Catering to pupils from ages 2 to 18, AEG is hands-on from start to finish creating a nurturing and encouraging environment to deliver outstanding British education pupils will carry with them well into their future endeavours and careers.

