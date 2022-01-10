Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, JBR, Al Barsha and Palm Jumeirah are popular among tenants looking for luxury properties.

Areas near the Expo 2020 site also reported an increase in demand for rental properties towards the end of the year.

Average apartment rent rose 3% and villa rent surged 20% in 2021

Up to 40% hike in Dubai villa rents recorded in some areas as tenants preferred big space to create room for remote working

Dubai: Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) remained the most popular destination for rental properties in Dubai's affordable housing segment during 2021, according to Zoom Property Insights. It was followed closely by Al Nahda, Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Akoya Oxygen.

In the luxury category, the highest number of searches were recorded for Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai. Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Palm Jumeirah and Al Barsha showed steady performance throughout the year.

The Zoom Property Insights noted a steady rise in rents for apartments and healthy growth for villas last year as the UAE continued to recover from the pandemic. It recorded a nominal 3% hike in apartment rental rates and a healthy 20%-plus average hike for villas as tenants preferred big space to create room for remote working.

In some of the most popular areas of Dubai, the rent for villas has increased by up to 40 per cent due to high demand for destinations such as Dubai Hills Estate and Arabian Ranches.

According to Mr Ata Shobeiry, CEO at Zoom Property, “the return of foreign investors and efficient handling of the pandemic are some of the major reasons that led to the strong recovery in the rental market. The onset of Expo 2020 Dubai that’s attracting visitors from across the globe has also played a major role in boosting the property market”.

JVC & Dubai Marina – Leading the Apartment Market

For affordable apartments, JVC remained a most popular choice of tenants in Dubai last year as it offered an amazing lifestyle with state-of-the-art facilities. Being a renowned family-friendly community, it witnessed an increase in average rent and demand. During the third quarter, JVC reported an increase of 1.44 per cent, 1.29 per cent, and 4.76 per cent in the rental values of studios, 1-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom apartments, respectively.

Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Bur Dubai are other communities that tenants preferred to rent properties in the emirate. During the last quarter, the areas located close to the Expo 2020 site also picked up pace because of the six-month long global fair.

For luxury apartments, Dubai Marina occupied the top spot during 2021. Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and JBR were other popular areas in the luxury category.

Mirdif & Jumeirah – Preferred Choices for Rental Villas

High demand for affordable villas was noted in Mirdif followed by Akoya Oxygen and JVC. Reem and Dubai South also reported an increase in rental values.

In terms of luxury villas, most of the Dubai tenants preferred Jumeirah area while Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim, Dubai Hills Estate, and Arabian Ranches remained other popular choices. All these areas reported a significant growth in terms of rental value and demand, according to Zoom Property Insights.

About Zoom Property (www.zoomproperty.com)

Zoom Property is an emerging property portal in the UAE with a primary focus on Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah markets. The portal also features international properties in KSA, the UK and other regions on the platform to facilitate buyers and renters. It is also popular among developers, real estate brokerages and property sellers.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Faisal Qureshi

hello@zoomproperty.com

+971 4 331 9909

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022