Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), the UAE leading healthcare services provider and Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary, announced its inclusion in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index officially on Monday February 21st, 2022.

RPM's listing on the FTSE GEIS as a Micro-cap company validates the company as a relevant player in the capital market, also indicating its ability to satisfy and maintain demanding criteria with respect to liquidity and investable market capitalization, it will also increase visibility to new categories of investors both on the domestic and international markets, financial institutions and organizations .

Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC said: "Being on the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is the latest achievement in what has been an exceptional year for the company, highlighted by the strengthening of the company’s standing, evident in the recent Q4 financial results. The FTSE Global Equity Index listing will help us pursue our goal to expand and create awareness of our company while broadening our shareholder base and continue to focus on strategic businesses and partnerships across all verticals to drive future growth."

The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which includes 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.

In addition, FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework with the versatility to tailor investment views and attract keen interest from local and foreign investors, financial institutions and organizations to invest in RPM. FTSE GEIS delivers an unbiased representation of global equity markets and a reliable way for investors to gain targeted exposure to market opportunities.

