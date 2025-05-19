In a strategic move aimed at enhancing health awareness and expanding access to healthcare services across the Arab world and Africa, the Arab African Council for Awareness (AACA) and the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to unify efforts in health education, capacity building, and sustainable development in the healthcare sector.

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both parties to improving community health through impactful initiatives and meaningful partnerships. The agreement outlines plans for organizing joint health awareness campaigns, launching training programs, and advocating for equitable access to quality healthcare services—especially in remote and underserved areas.

Dr. Ossama Shaheen, President of the Arab African Council for Awareness, stated: “We firmly believe that health awareness is a cornerstone of sustainable development. This partnership with the Arab Hospitals Federation is a significant step toward unifying efforts for more informed and healthier communities.”

Mr. Fady Alameh, President of the Arab Hospitals Federation, added: “This alliance underscores the importance of institutional collaboration in supporting Arab and African health systems. By working together, we can advance awareness, empower professionals, and address healthcare challenges more effectively.”

The parties have agreed to implement a series of joint initiatives in the coming period, including scientific forums, professional training workshops, and both digital and field-based awareness campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles and addressing emerging health challenges.

This partnership sets a model for institutional collaboration in serving communities and achieving sustainable health development across the Arab and African regions—particularly as healthcare systems continue to evolve and require stronger alignment between civil society and formal health institutions.