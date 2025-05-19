Regional and global partners are recognized for establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers with early access to the UiPath PlatformTM for agentic automation and training

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today honored partners BARQ systems and Novigo Solutions with a badge of distinction for being a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This recognition is granted to select UiPath partners that have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, have identified use cases for customers where agents can help augment end-to-end process automation, and have contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions.

A new era for automation — agentic automation – is an evolutionary leap from robotic process automation that combines AI agents, robots, and people to deliver transformation enterprise-wide. Agentic automation gives agents the power to plan, work, and make decisions with minimal human oversight. With agentic automation, organizations can expand their potential by focusing not just on isolated task automation, but on entire end-to-end processes that are often complex and multi-dependent in nature. It provides business leaders with the opportunity to mentor, doctors more time to care for patients, developers the ability to fine-tune their work, engineers the freedom to innovate, and customers the seamless and personalized experiences they’ve been promised.

The badge of distinction for Fast Track Partners demonstrates an outstanding commitment from UiPath partners to deliver an orchestrated enterprise for customers through a combination of AI agents, robots, people, AI models and other tools to orchestrate and automate end-to-end enterprise processes. These partners are distinguished as the first in the UiPath Partner Network to accelerate the adoption of the UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation, enabling everyone to begin building, deploying, and managing agents.

“Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to help solve customers’ toughest challenges,” said Zakaria Haltout, Area Vice President Middle East and Africa at UiPath. “I’m thrilled to congratulate our partners on this recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. They have earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with the UiPath Platform for agentic automation and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers.”

Shihab Kalandar, Co-Founder & CCO, Novigo Solutions, said: “We’re proud to be recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This recognition is a testament to our drive to lead the next wave of enterprise automation—where AI agents, software robots, and people work in sync to transform complex processes. At Novigo Solutions, we’re committed to helping businesses unlock real value through innovation, and this recognition reinforces our role in shaping the future of agentic automation throughout the Middle East.”

Mohamed Tawfik, Group Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at BARQ Systems, said: "We're thrilled to be recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner. This distinction showcases our excellence in delivering automation solutions that drive digital transformation for clients across the Middle East. By combining UiPath's agentic automation platform with BARQ Systems' technical expertise, organizations can tackle complex business challenges. This technology represents the future of enterprise automation, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

The UiPath Partner Program enables partners to gain a competitive advantage to grow their business and increase profitability. UiPath is the industry’s first enterprise-grade platform for agentic automation and is designed to transform the way humans work. The UiPath Platform ™ for agentic automation accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries.

The companies honored with a badge of distinction for being a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner globally are: Accelirate, Accenture, ACP Holding, Adesso, Agile Business Process, Amitech Solutions, Ashling Partners, BARQ systems, Capgemini, Carve Solutions, CGI, Cognizant, Cronos, Deloitte, Devoteam, Digital Workforce, Evolv Robotics, EY, Feat Systems, Greenlight Consulting, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Lunatec, Lydonia Tech, Novatio Solutions, Novigo Solutions, NTT, Office Samurai, Persistent Systems, Protiviti, PwC, Qbotica, RPA Technologies, SILAMIR SAS, TCS, Tecala ICT, TQA, VBM - Veri Bilgi Merkezi Bilisim Hizmetleri and Virtusa. These partners span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and have demonstrated excellence in implementing UiPath technologies across industries.

To learn more about the UiPath Platform ™ for agentic automation, visit https://www.uipath.com.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

